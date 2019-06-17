PERKASIE, Pa. (WPVI) -- The Perkasie Police Department has announced the sudden passing of its police chief.
Steven Hillias died on Sunday.
The department made the announcement on its Facebook page.
They wrote:
"It is with great sadness and regret that we share that Police Chief Steven Hillias of the Perkasie Borough Police Department passed away suddenly today June 16, 2019. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this very difficult time. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date."
No information has been revealed yet on Hillias' cause of death.
Perkasie police announce sudden death of chief
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News