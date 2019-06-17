Society

Perkasie police announce sudden death of chief

PERKASIE, Pa. (WPVI) -- The Perkasie Police Department has announced the sudden passing of its police chief.

Steven Hillias died on Sunday.

The department made the announcement on its Facebook page.

They wrote:

"It is with great sadness and regret that we share that Police Chief Steven Hillias of the Perkasie Borough Police Department passed away suddenly today June 16, 2019. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this very difficult time. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date."

No information has been revealed yet on Hillias' cause of death.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyperkasie boroughpa. newspolice
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police ID man killed in shooting at Philly cookout, 5 others injured
AccuWeather: Humid Today, Strong Aft./Eve. Storms, Flooding Downpours
Gloria Vanderbilt dead at 95
Police search for missing Drexel University student
'Why don't you die': Mom accused of sitting on top of 4-month-old
Paid summer jobs for Philadelphia's youth comes at a critical time
Home explodes in NJ, off-duty officer pulls 1 from rubble
Show More
Shark bites 8-year-old boy at North Carolina's Bald Head Island
Odubel Herrera waives court appearance in Atlantic City
Calls for full-time department after Sea Isle marina fire
Drunk woman drives Power Wheels toy truck on road: police
Former Egyptian president dies in court: Reports
More TOP STORIES News