Society

Pew: World's population projected to stop growing by 2100

Our crowded world will see a slowdown in population by the end of the century.

That's according to a new report by the Pew Research Center.

The group said Monday it expects the world's population to virtually stop growing by the year 2100.

It points to falling global fertility rates as the reason why.

But before we see the expected steep decline in population, Pew says we will see a huge increase in people on the planet.

It expects the population to jump from nearly 7.8 billion people to 10.9 billion between now and the 22nd century.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyu.s. & worldresearchpopulation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows emotional moment H.S. graduate tries on color blind glasses
NJ man is 8th tourist to die on vacation in Dominican Republic
16-year-old crashes stolen car in North Philly causing multiple injuries
AccuWeather: Still Humid, More Spotty Downpours Today
A call of peace 24 hrs. after deadly shooting at graduation party
Fmr. Phila. elementary principal due in court on hit-and-run charges
Man accused of killing retired Villanova professor gets life sentence
Show More
Mother, sons escape Delco burning home across from fire station
'Antique Roadshow' taping at Winterthur Museum
2 men, both shot in the leg in Strawberry Mansion
3 armed suspects sought after Wawa robbery in Wayne
2 workers dangling from broken scaffold rescued by firefighters
More TOP STORIES News