Philadelphia man searching for 911 caller who helped saved his life

Man hoping to find woman who called 911. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on December 20, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A man who went into cardiac arrest earlier this month wants to give back to his guardian angel.

Robert Brown of West Philadelphia has a $500 check for the young woman who called 911 outside Overbrook High School on December 5.

Brown was driving his Chrysler 300 when he started having trouble breathing and pulled over.

He said the woman saw him struggling and helped save his life.

Brown is now turning to Action News to help get in touch with the kind stranger.

"You really, really saved my life. I didn't know her name. She didn't know my name. But she was cool by saying, 'Just relax. Just relax. They're on their way,'" Brown said.

Brown says he passed out so quickly, he never got her name, but he knows he will recognize her when he sees her once again.
