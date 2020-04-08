feel good

Philabundance says need for food only going to get worse post COVID-19

By Ashley Johnson
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Many families are faced with the inevitable reality: where are they going to get their next meal?

In this COVID-19 world, food lines are like never before. It hits Philadelphia extra hard where 1 in every 5 people face hunger, and the majority of families rely on food stamps.

Philabundance, the largest hunger-relief organization in our area, says the need for food is only going to get worse.

"For food banks across the country this is a marathon, this is not a sprint for us because in a post-COVID-19 world and people get back to normal and everyone gets their jobs back, they're not going to hop back on to their feet," said Sam Retamar, public relations coordinator with Philabundance.

With unemployment skyrocketing and so many families in need of food, ABC is launching 'A Day of Hope' campaign in partnership with Feeding America, the country's largest hunger-relief provider.

We're joining "Good Morning America" to help local food banks like Philabundance. The non-profit says volunteers have really poured in but the biggest need is getting access to food and this is why 'A Day Hope' is critical.

"It really has affected people on the ground, people who are already in poverty and people you would never think of hairdressers, nail salon owners," Retamar said.

Food from 'A Day of Hope' will help volunteers at Philabundance fill the thousands of boxes of food they're handing out every week at sites throughout the city.

See more from ABC's Day of Hope with Feeding America on "Good Morning America" on Thursday, April 9.
