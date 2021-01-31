Philadelphia acting deputy health commissioner resigns

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's Acting Deputy Health Commissioner Dr. Caroline Johnson has resigned.
The department's Communications Director James Garrow says Johnson inappropriately gave information to both Philly Fighting COVID and the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium about the city's request for proposals to run its vaccination rollout.
The city chose Philly Fighting COVID but ended the partnership after the start-up changed its corporate status from nonprofit to for-profit without the city's knowledge.
Johnson's actions have been referred to the city's inspector general.
The city released a statement that reads in part:
Today we learned that Acting Deputy Health Commissioner Dr. Caroline Johnson communicated about the vaccination RFP with at least two vendors - Philly Fighting COVID and the Black Doctors Covid-19 Consortium. These communications were made after the RFP was publicly posted. However, these actions were inappropriate because the information shared was not available to all potential applicants. When presented with this information, Dr. Johnson tendered her resignation. While these actions may have been intended to help advance the City's vaccine distribution effort, the Health Commissioner has accepted her resignation in the best interest of the city. Commissioner Farley has also referred this matter to the City of Philadelphia Inspector General. The Health Department remains committed to responding to the pandemic and distributing vaccines as quickly and safely as possible, as directed by the Mayor.
