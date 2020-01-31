Society

Philadelphia changes nickname to City of Sisterly Love to honor 19th Amendment

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia, otherwise known as the City of Brotherly Love, changed its nickname Thursday in honor of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.

The city's honorary nickname will be the City of Sisterly Love until the end of 2020. Councilwoman Katherine Gilmore-Richardson introduced the ceremonial name change in a resolution.

The change is part of a joint effort with Visit Philadelphia, which is planning to celebrate sisterhood throughout the year.

The 19th Amendment granted women the right to vote. It was passed by Congress June 4, 1919, and ratified on August 18, 1920.
