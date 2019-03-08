Philadelphia Fire Department promotes its first Latina fire captain

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hundreds of people gathered at Temple University's Performing Arts Center for a ceremony promoting more than 60 firefighters and honoring several other partner agencies with awards.Friday's event was also a special day for the city's Hispanic community.Captain Cecilia Ortiz became the first Latina fire captain in the department's ranks."Today is even more special to me because it's International Women's Day," said Ortiz.Also promoted on Friday was Chief Peter Crespo, the second Latino chief in the Philadelphia Fire Department.The vice president of the Spanish American Professional Firefighter's Association, Jose Perez, was also promoted to Captain. The organization's Sergeant of Arms, Julio Adorno, was promoted to Fire Lieutenant.Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel spoke at the ceremony and congratulated the new ranking members.