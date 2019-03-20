Society

Philadelphia firefighter dies after suffering medical emergency

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Fire Department announced the death of one of their own Wednesday morning.

Forty-six-year-old Michael Bernstein, a 22-veteran suffered a medical emergency while on duty at Engine 78 at Philadelphia International Airport.

He passed away at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital.

Firefighter Bernstein had worked at companies all over the city during his career.

He is survived by his wife, three children, parents, and other family members.

Funeral arrangements are pending.
