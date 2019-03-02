Philadelphia Flower Show winners

Who are the major award winners at the Flower Show?Here's a list of the 2019 PHS winners:-PHS Philadelphia Flower Show Cup - Best in Show: Landscape Hunter Hayes Landscape Design The Power Plant-PHS Philadelphia Flower Show Cup - Best in Show: Floral Robertson's Flowers & Events Woodstock...A Renewal of Vows-Philadelphia Flower Show Silver Trophy - Landscape Mark Cook Landscape & Contracting LLC Break Out Philadelphia Flower Show Silver Trophy - Floral Schaffer Designs HAPPY TOGETHERPeople & Flowers-PHS Gold Medal - Landscape Hunter Hayes Landscape Design The Power Plant-PHS Gold Medal - Landscape Mark Cook Landscape & Contracting LLC Break Out-PHS Gold Medal - LandscapeIrwin Landscaping, Inc.A View to a Garden-PHS Gold Medal - Landscape Stoney Bank NurseriesUnplug & Play!-PHS Gold Medal - FloralRobertson's Flowers & Events Woodstock...A Renewal of Vows-HS Gold Medal - FloralSchaffer Designs HAPPY TOGETHERPeople & Flowers-PHS Gold Medal - EducationalTemple University - Tyler School of Art, Division of Architecture & EnvironmentalDesign, Department of Landscape Architecture & HorticultureHip Haven: Hangin' Loose at a Home Refuge-PHS Gold Medal - EducationalUniversity of DelawareHerban Apotheka-PHS Gold Medal - EducationalWilliamson College of the TradesPHYTOREMEDIATION: Plants planted today, for tomorrow-PHS Gold Medal - EducationalDelaware Valley University, Department of Landscape Architecture and Environmental ScienceLaunch!-PHS Gold Medal - EducationalPhiladelphia Water DepartmentNatural Beauty-PHS Gold Medal - Display Garden Waldor OrchidsKaleidoscope-PHS Gold Medal - Floral InvitationalFrom BlossomsSeeing Flowers-PHS Gold Medal - Floral InvitationalThe Rooted AffairAmber Apiology-PHS Gold Medal - Plant SocietiesDelaware Valley Fern and Wildflower SocietyThe Ins & Outs of Ferns: Choose Your Fronds with Care-----