Philadelphia Flower Show winners

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Who are the major award winners at the Flower Show?

Here's a list of the 2019 PHS winners:

-PHS Philadelphia Flower Show Cup - Best in Show: Landscape Hunter Hayes Landscape Design The Power Plant

-PHS Philadelphia Flower Show Cup - Best in Show: Floral Robertson's Flowers & Events Woodstock...A Renewal of Vows

-Philadelphia Flower Show Silver Trophy - Landscape Mark Cook Landscape & Contracting LLC Break Out Philadelphia Flower Show Silver Trophy - Floral Schaffer Designs HAPPY TOGETHER
People & Flowers

-PHS Gold Medal - Landscape Hunter Hayes Landscape Design The Power Plant

-PHS Gold Medal - Landscape Mark Cook Landscape & Contracting LLC Break Out

-PHS Gold Medal - Landscape
Irwin Landscaping, Inc.
A View to a Garden

-PHS Gold Medal - Landscape Stoney Bank Nurseries
Unplug & Play!

-PHS Gold Medal - Floral
Robertson's Flowers & Events Woodstock...A Renewal of Vows

-HS Gold Medal - Floral
Schaffer Designs HAPPY TOGETHER
People & Flowers

-PHS Gold Medal - Educational
Temple University - Tyler School of Art, Division of Architecture & Environmental
Design, Department of Landscape Architecture & Horticulture
Hip Haven: Hangin' Loose at a Home Refuge

-PHS Gold Medal - Educational
University of Delaware
Herban Apotheka

-PHS Gold Medal - Educational
Williamson College of the Trades
PHYTOREMEDIATION: Plants planted today, for tomorrow

-PHS Gold Medal - Educational
Delaware Valley University, Department of Landscape Architecture and Environmental Science
Launch!

-PHS Gold Medal - Educational

Philadelphia Water Department
Natural Beauty

-PHS Gold Medal - Display Garden Waldor Orchids
Kaleidoscope

-PHS Gold Medal - Floral Invitational
From Blossoms
Seeing Flowers

-PHS Gold Medal - Floral Invitational
The Rooted Affair
Amber Apiology

-PHS Gold Medal - Plant Societies
Delaware Valley Fern and Wildflower Society
The Ins & Outs of Ferns: Choose Your Fronds with Care
