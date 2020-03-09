Philadelphia lawmakers hold hearing on supervised injection sites

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Lawmakers in Philadelphia spoke about the controversy over supervised injection sites Monday morning.
Action News was there for the hearing, where officials discussed the future of the facility that was set to open in South Philadelphia.
Just last week, the non-profit "Safehouse" voluntarily postponed the opening of that safe injection site.
Several activists were there for today's hearing in support of the facility's opening, others were there in opposition.
