Philadelphia Proud Boys leader makes 1st court appearance in connection with US Capitol attack

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The leader of the Philadelphia chapter of the Proud Boys had his first court appearance Friday.

Zach Rehl is facing charges in connection with the siege at U.S. Capitol on January 6.

A 6-count indictment unsealed Friday details how Rehl allegedly helped coordinate with other Proud Boys members before and during the riot.

He and three other Proud Boys leaders face several charges in this latest indictment, including conspiracy and destruction of property.

Rehl was reportedly taken into custody at his Port Richmond home two days ago.

He is a veteran and the son of two Philadelphia police officers.
