Society

Philadelphia's Boxers' Trail gets an upgrade honoring local boxing greats

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Rocky Statue is a tribute to Philadelphia's greatest fictional boxer, but there have been a lot of real life eye of the tigers who have made their mark in the ring.

On Wednesday morning, World Champion Bernard Hopkins and members of Joe Frasiers' family gathered to help officially dedicate "The Boxer's Trail" in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia.

The modern monument is a nod to all the local boxing greats, complete with a new sign at Dauphin and Greenland Drives.

The original gateway at Dauphin and Greenland drives was installed in 2008.

The new-and-improved gateway features custom lettering reading, "Boxers' Trail," with a shadow boxer silhouette and panels honoring four of Philadelphia's boxing legends.

The Boxers' Trail is a 3.8-mile trail with wooded and paved paths that winds through East Fairmount Park and is deeply tied to the city's boxing culture.

Many Philadelphia boxers, including Smokin' Joe Frazier, have used the trail as part of their training regimes

Legend has it that when Muhammad Ali wanted to challenge Joe Frazier, he came to the Boxers' Trail because he knew that's where he would find Frazier.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiaphiladelphia newsboxingsports
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Scattered storms tonight; more widespread Thursday
Police: Suspect in custody following attempted sexual assault
Black-owned businesses in Philly receive racist, threatening emails
Mad scramble for some families as new school year starts in Philly
Woman grabs baby, runs from scene of deadly hit-and-run
What to do if you want to opt out of the payroll tax deferral
Community health worker helps patients through pandemic
Show More
Steroids confirmed to help severely ill coronavirus patients
Del. gov. green lights fall sports. What happens next?
Owner of burned Kenosha business accuses Trump of misleading public
Meet the cast of 'Dancing with the Stars' season 29
Pandemic brings unique struggles to parents of children with special needs
More TOP STORIES News