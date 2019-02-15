SOCIETY

Philly accent one of the world's most studied dialects

Philly accent one of the world's most studied dialects. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on February 15, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Did you know one of the world's most unique dialects is right here in the Delaware Valley?

It turns out the Philly accent is not only difficult to imitate, but it's also one of the most studied.

According to a famous University of Pennsylvania linguist, the city is the gold standard when it comes to language patterns because the pronunciation of words varies from generation to generation, and of course, neighborhood to neighborhood.

So, feel a bit of pride the next time someone asks for some "wooder."

