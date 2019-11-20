'Washed up football player': Philadelphia FOP fires back at Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins after op-ed

"A nonresident, washed-up football player," that's some of the words FOP President John McNesby used to describe Jenkins while responding to his op-ed in the Philadelphia Inquirer this week.
When penning a piece for the Inquirer about the type of commissioner needed for the city, Jenkins touched on transparency, accountability and someone who can stand up to the police union saying, "Whether, through violence or racist Facebook postings, the police union is there to defend bad behavior. We need a come sooner who isn't in lockstep with the union."
"In that one section he talks about hiding discipline and bad cops, we don't do that," says McNesby.
"We have no idea what type of investigation is going on until the police department is done with it."
McNesby says there's always room for improvement, but feels Jenkins should fall back.
"I wish he would stay out of it," McNesby added.
McNesby also said in a letter that the Inquirer was sponsoring a "racist attack" by disguising it as commentary on police in Philadelphia.
But for some residents, their immediate concern is who is addressing the gun violence?
"We're all like, look ya'll going back and forth about that, and we're trying to keep kids safe on the streets," said Anton Moore with Unity in the Community.
This-- as they learn how to tie tourniquets for gunshot victims in south Philadephia Tuesday night.
"What happened to women and children being off-limits? Where is Malcolm Jenkins- no disrespect- and everyone else speaking out about that?" asked Terrez McCleary, with Moms Bonded by Grief.
In 2017, Jenkins did a ride-along with Philadephia police to better understand the day to day patrols, and last month held a town hall with rapper Meek Mill on criminal justice reform and what residents want to see from the city's next top cop.
"When you see someone speaking about that, of course, Malcolm makes great points, but we need to speak out on other issues as well," said McCleary.