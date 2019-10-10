Society

Philly FOP questioning tweet made by Philadelphia District Attorney spokeswoman

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The spokeswoman for the District Attorney of Philadelphia is under fire for what many people are calling a controversial tweet.

Jane Roh posted a message on Friday that reads, "There's something about this picture, can't quite put my finger on it..." spelling out the color 'white' with a 'Q' in front.

Roh is referring to the image she attached, which shows a rally 'against' her boss, DA Larry Krasner.

The city's Fraternal Order of Police sent a letter to Krasner's office Wednesday, demanding answers.

Officials want to know if the tweet was posted with a government-funded device, if Roh was on the clock when she made the post and if the tweet is in violation of work policy.

The DA's office has not responded.
