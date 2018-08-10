'Philly Free Streets' returns this weekend

"Philly Free Streets" makes its return to the city on Saturday.Neighbors will be able to walk, bike, and play along an eight-mile stretch of Broad Street.The area from City Hall north to Butler Street will be closed to cars.There will be all types of family-friendly activities, including a scavenger hunt, free museum entry, and a beach in the middle of the city.Philly Free Streets runs Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.-----