SOCIETY

'Philly Free Streets' returns this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

'Philly Free Streets' returns this weekend. Watch the report from Action News at Noon on August 10, 2018.

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
"Philly Free Streets" makes its return to the city on Saturday.

Neighbors will be able to walk, bike, and play along an eight-mile stretch of Broad Street.

The area from City Hall north to Butler Street will be closed to cars.

There will be all types of family-friendly activities, including a scavenger hunt, free museum entry, and a beach in the middle of the city.

Philly Free Streets runs Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyphiladelphia newsCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Georgia TSA officer jumps into action when bag begins smoking
Wisconsin firefighters save driver from flaming car
Employees at KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell to undergo sensitivity training
It's handled: Breastfeeding Austin mom's creative cover up
More Society
Top Stories
New details in fatal police-involved shooting in South Philadelphia
2 injured in helicopter crash near Ocean City airport
Basketball coach from Philly pleads not guilty in fatal punch
Pleasantville principal allegedly had child porn on school computer
New surveillance video in North Philly drive-by shooting; vigil held
Septic truck plunges into backyard pool in Lancaster Co.
VIDEO: Teen seriously injured when she was pushed off bridge
Video shows shootout between suspect and Pa. state police
Show More
Man dead after being shot near middle school in Millville
Eagles kickoff preseason with loss to Steelers
NFL won't punish players who protested during the national anthem
2 shot during attempted robbery in city's Logan section
Suspect dead, cruiser riddled with bullet holes in S. Philly shooting
More News