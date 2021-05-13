Philadelphia health commissioner resigns for disposal of MOVE bombing victims remains, mayor says

Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement that Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley decided to cremate and dispose of the remains of the MOVE bombing victims several years ago.
In a statement released by the mayor's office, Farley said that in early 2017 he was told by the city's medical examiner, Dr. Sam Gulino, that a box had been found containing materials related to MOVE bombing victims' autopsies.
"In the box were bones and bone fragments, presumably from one or more of the victims," Farley said.
It is a standard procedure to retain specimens after an autopsy ends and the remains are turned over to the decedent's next-of-kin, Farley said.
"Believing that investigations related to the MOVE bombing had been completed more than 30 years earlier, and not wanting to cause more anguish for the families of the victims, I authorized Dr. Gulino to follow this procedure and dispose of the bones and bone fragments," Farley said.
The decision was his alone, and other top city officials were not consulted, he said.
After recent reports that local institutions had remains of MOVE bombing victims, Farley said he reconsidered his actions and notified higher-ups.
"I profoundly regret making this decision without consulting the family members of the victims and I extend my deepest apologies for the pain this will cause them," Farley wrote.
Kenney said Farley's decision lacked empathy. Gulino has also been put on leave pending an investigation, Kenney said.
Philadelphia police attempting to serve warrants on four members and evict the rest of the Black back-to-nature group from its headquarters in the city bombed it, igniting fuel for a generator. The fire spread to more than 60 row homes. Among the 11 slain were five children.
Kenney said he informed family members about what officials did with the remains. Thursday is the 36th anniversary of the bombing.
"Today, I had the opportunity to meet with members of the Africa family and apologize for the way this situation was handled, and for how the city has treated them for the last five decades," Kenney said.
MOVE members took the surname Africa after the group's founder, John Africa.
Kenney said Farley took responsibility and resigned. The city has hired a law firm to investigate.
The following statement was just released by Mayor Kenney's office on Thursday:
"Earlier this week, I learned of a very disturbing incident involving the Philadelphia Department of Public Health that occurred during the first term of our administration," Kenney said.
"Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley disclosed that several years ago he learned of remains found by the Medical Examiner's Office that belonged to victims of the 1985 MOVE bombing. Instead of fully identifying those remains and returning them to the family, he made a decision to cremate and dispose of them.
"This action lacked empathy for the victims, their family, and the deep pain that the MOVE bombing has brought to our city for nearly four decades. As a result, I have asked Dr. Farley to resign, effective immediately. Additionally, my Administration has placed Medical Examiner Dr. Sam Gulino on Administrative Leave pending a full investigation. Dr. Cheryl Bettigole has been appointed Acting Health Commissioner, and we will conduct a national search process to fill this position for the remainder of my term.
"In addition to these administrative decisions, I wanted to ensure that the Africa family learned of this incident directly from me, and before the general public. Today, I had the opportunity to meet with members of the Africa family and apologize for the way this situation was handled, and for how the City has treated them for the last five decades. I also promised them full transparency into the outside review of this incident, as well as the handling - or mishandling - of all remains of every MOVE victim. The Team investigating this incident will include individuals specifically approved by the Africa family and we will make every effort to resolve this matter to MOVE's satisfaction.
"While Dr. Farley disclosed, accepted responsibility, and resigned, it is imperative to understand the knowledge and actions of others in my administration at the time. In addition to identifying these individuals, it is my goal that this investigation and final report present a complete picture that's been missing for far too long, and that it brings some comfort and closure to the victims' families. My Administration has retained Dechert LLP to conduct this review.
"I cannot imagine that it means much, but I also offer a formal apology to the Africa family and members of the Movement on behalf of the City of Philadelphia, not just for this disgraceful incident, but also for how administration after administration has failed to atone for the heinous act on May 13, 1985 and continues to dishonor the victims. I am profoundly sorry for the incredible pain, harm, and loss caused by that horrific day.
"Today marks 36 years since eleven Black Philadelphians - including children - were killed by their own government. We cannot rewrite history, but we pledge to use this recent revelation as an opportunity to pay dignity and respect to the victims, their families, and all Philadelphians who have suffered because of the MOVE bombing. We are actively engaging local stakeholders on appropriate and meaningful ways to commemorate MOVE, and we will share more on our plans in the coming weeks."
The is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated.