Some Philadelphia residents fed up with homeless encampment, say they don't feel safe

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Despite three attempts by the city to close them down, the homeless encampments in Philadelphia are still up and running, including the larger one on the Ben Franklin Parkway. Now, some members of the neighborhood are acknowledging they don't feel safe.Many neighbors have been posting on social media and neighborhood apps anonymously, saying they don't know how and when this will end."I saw it the other day, somebody urinating and basically going to the bathroom in the bushes right at the Rodan Museum," said Neema Mohajery, who lives in Fairmount.Many residents in Philadelphia's Fairmount section say they are tired of seeing the homeless encampment outside their windows."For the first time in 11 years, I do not feel safe living in my own neighborhood," said Mohajery."Some of them are very aggressive, unfriendly, they don't want you to look at them, no pictures," said Tom Huber, a resident in Fairmount.On Wednesday, Chopper 6 flew over the barricaded homeless encampment along the parkway."I can hear them fighting at night within the encampment," said Huber.Campers have blocked off roads and the baseball field. Their signs are bold, but many neighbors said their messaging is unclear."You're seeing, 'Black lives matter,' you're seeing, 'defund the police,' you see, 'We need housing,'" said Mohajery. "Really the question is, what do you want? What are you trying to negotiate?"Camp leaders said they want safe housing. Negotiating with Mayor Jim Kenney hasn't yielded results, as deadlines for them to leave have come and gone, and those living in the encampment remain unhappy and refuse to leave.Cell phone video taken from residents in surrounding apartments showed campers taking bleachers from the nearby baseball field to form barriers, and practicing forming human barricades."I live in a high rise, so we need added security and financially that comes out of all of our pockets as the homeowners," said Mohajery.However, others said they sympathize with the situation."For me to say that someone's homelessness is inconveniencing me, is simply not right," said Ben Bloom, a Fairmount resident. "It's not right for someone to be living on the street right now, we have a probably 700 million-dollar apartments going up."All residents Action News spoke with said they don't want to see this end in violence.A spokesperson for the city released this statement to Action News: