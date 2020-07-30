Society

Philadelphia NAACP president responds amid calls for his resignation after anti-Semitic post

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The president of the Philadelphia NAACP chapter says in a statement released Thursday he is not anti-Semitic and regrets the pain caused by an image posted on his Facebook page as calls for his resignation grow.

Rodney Muhammad said after learning of the significant offense the image bared, he immediately removed it.

"I do regret the insult, pain and offense it caused to all, particularly those of the Jewish community, by this unfortunate episode," he said.

Muhammad typed the next words in all capital letters: "I am not nor are any of our members anti-Semitic."

In his statement, Muhammad said he has worked alongside the Jewish community of Philadelphia for 28 years.

"I have shared often both stage and platform with Jewish rabbis. I have worked on a number of critical issues with a Jewish mayor in Philadelphia," Muhammad said.

He said the Philadelphia NAACP has held its major event for the past three years at the city's Museum of American Jewish History.

On Tuesday, Governor Tom Wolf and Attorney General Josh Shapiro joined calls for Muhammad's resignation after the website Billy Penn found an anti-Semitic post on his Facebook page.

RELATED: Governor, attorney general join calls for Philly's NAACP leader to resign after anti-Semitic Facebook post

The offensive post included images of actor and rapper Ice Cube, Philadelphia Eagles star DeSean Jackson and TV host Nick Cannon - all three who have recently made anti-Semitic posts - and a man crushing people with his hand with the words: "To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize."

RELATED: Groups condemn anti-Semitic social media posts by Eagles' DeSean Jackson
EMBED More News Videos

DeSean Jackson is apologizing for an anti-semitic social media post that's garnering outrage from the community.



The Jewish Federation held a virtual meeting, joining Black and Jewish leaders. The Jewish Federation called for Muhammad to step down immediately.

Muhammad had released a previous statement earlier in the week saying it was never his intention to offend anyone.

In his Thursday statement, he said the NAACP condemns offensive language and imagery, hate speech, and anti-Semitism.

"Our aim now is to engage thoughtful, meaningful, and we hope productive dialogue between our communities," Muhammad said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiadesean jacksonfacebooksocial mediaanti semitismnaacpjewish
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Groups condemn DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic social media posts
ViacomCBS drops Nick Cannon, cites 'anti-Semitic' comments
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 more NJ counties identified as COVID-19 hot spots
LIVE: John Lewis' funeral at Atlanta church; 3 presidents attend
Anti-mask shopper verbally assaults garden center workers: Owner
Former presidential candidate Herman Cain dies after COVID battle
Delco leading Pennsylvania in new COVID-19 cases: Data
Officer stays with dying woman in road: 'He was her guardian angel'
Trump floats election 'delay,' does not have power to do so
Show More
Kenney to appoint Tumar Alexander as acting managing director
Tropical Storm Isaias unleashes flooding, landslides in Puerto Rico
US economy shrank at record-breaking 33% rate last quarter
Family details last days of 1st dog in US with COVID-19
Philly school board expected to approve all-virtual plan
More TOP STORIES News