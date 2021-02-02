PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Deeds, not words, that is the motto of Able Body Christian Men, also known as ABC Men, a volunteer-based organization that began in West Philadelphia in 2010. They serve the community by helping seniors, people with disabilities, and youth regardless of race, nationality, religion, or creed.
"It's gratifying to know that you're helping folks that otherwise wouldn't help themselves," said director Jackie Wleh.
The recent snowfall put one of their winter programs front and center stage, they provide free snow removal for anyone who is physically unable to do it themselves.
"They appreciate the effort because not everybody is willing to do this," said Dauda Jabbie.
Those who live in the community said they are beyond grateful for the services.
"It's wonderful for senior citizens, this is a blessing. I can't get out here and shovel myself and my husband is disabled, he can't do it either," said Linda Bains.
"It's really a Godsend because nobody comes around anymore asking to shovel your pavement," said another neighbor.
"That's Black excellence you know? You got the young guys out here, they won't come out here and shovel, and we need this type of stuff," said Kevonna Johnson.
"I'm doing a service and it's fitting that it's in February. It just speaks volumes to a bigger narrative that in Black History Month we have a beautiful snow, but we can show service, it's a beautiful thing," said Wleh.
Philadelphia nonprofit helps community remove snow for free
