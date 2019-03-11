Society

Philadelphia police officer helps boy pump bicycle tires

EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia officer helps boy with inflate tires. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 11, 2019.

They protect and serve - and also help children with their bikes.

The Action Cam caught a Philadelphia police officer coming to the aid of a young boy at Southwest Detectives on Sunday.

The officer with the 18th District saw that the boy's bicycle tires were a little deflated.

So the officer helped pump a little air into both tires.

The youngster then rode off with a big smile on his face.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyphilly newsbicyclephiladelphia policephilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fire rips through North Philadelphia office building
Man fatally shot in Logan
Pennsylvania man claims he found R. Kelly tape abusing girls
Philadelphia police searching for alleged naked gunman
AccuWeather: Sunshine, Blustery Today
Shamrock covers East Falls street for 60th year
Senator to reach 500K miles in minivan
Show More
Video allegedly shows NJ Transit officer dragging man
Police: 2 men steal car with child in backseat in West Philadelphia
Man in wheelchair fights off home invasion suspect in Mayfair
CVS hold music to change after doctor's plea
Bensalem man charged with killing roommate after 'pig' comment, police say
More TOP STORIES News