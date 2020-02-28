Benson Churgai lives out dream, makes history as first transgender recruit hired by Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Benson Churgai is making history in the Philadelphia Police Department."I knew I needed to live my life and be true to who I was. I need to be honest with myself, and that was coming out as a transgender male," he said.After nine months of training, Churgai, 24, was sworn in as part of the department's 391st class during a ceremony at 10 a.m. on Friday. Churgai, of Northeast Philadelphia, is the first trans person to reveal their identity before the process, and then complete the academy to graduate.His close friends and family know his truth, but during the long months of training, he kept his full identity a secret from his classmates."I wanted to go through the academy like every other recruit. I didn't want people to know I was transgender because I didn't want to be treated differently. I wanted to be held to the same standards as everybody else," Churgai said.Two days before graduation, he ended his secrecy and told his fellow classmates the truth.Officer Churgai is now etched in the department's history books, but he hopes his presence will make a difference on the streets right now."I hope it gives (others in the LGBTQQIA community) the courage they need to call 911 if they need help. To be able to reach out and feel like they will be treated like every other person, and that the police department is being proactive in hiring people of their community onto the force," he said.Only on Action News at 5, Sharrie Williams sits down with Churgai to talk about this major milestone and the courage it took to open up to his fellow cadets - plus an exclusive look into his final days at the academy.