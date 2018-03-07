NOR'EASTER

Philly police latest 'No Savesies' post is championship worthy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Mother Nature is at it again and so is the Philadelphia Police Department's social media team.

Whenever the weather is severe, the Philly PD makes sure to remind residents that saving parking spaces is illegal.

And they always take a humorous approach with their posts.

This time, with another nor'easter hitting the region, the Eagles' Super Bowl win was the police's inspiration.

The PPD posted a GIF of New England quarterback Tom Brady's misfortunes and the Eagles' success.

In a place of a football - a cone.



"Not everything (or everyone) can stage a comeback - but the snow sure did! Remember: Saving Parking spots is illegal; so, be the GOAT - shovel and share!" they said.

They made one last point, "While you won't get a parade on Broad Street, you can save yourself from a fine. #NoSavesies."

Past "No Savesies" social media posts referenced 'Game of Thrones,' Drake, and 'Rocky.'

In December, it was all about 'Stranger Things,' er, rather, 'Savesie Things.'

EMBED More News Videos

Police channel 'Stranger Things' for no savies video. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on December 7, 2017.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyphilly newsphiladelphia policenor'easter
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NOR'EASTER
Police: Driver led police on chase during snowstorm
Shore cleanup in Brigantine after the big nor'easter
Tens of thousands without power in South Jersey
Hard-hit Burlington Co. digging out after nor'easter
Digging out, cleaning up in Pottstown
More nor'easter
SOCIETY
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
Serena Williams to speak at Pa. Conference for Women
Homeless Texas A&M grad lands job after handing out resumes on street
3 women in Broomall celebrate 315 years of life
Confederate statue on UNC campus toppled by protesters
More Society
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News