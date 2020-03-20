Philadelphia police lead vehicle procession for Sgt. O'Connor

NEVER FORGET Cpl. James O’Connor. There are hundreds of police vehicles riding by his home in his honor, and for his family. A procession meant to pay tribute to a true hero @6abc pic.twitter.com/5xtP4WASVw — Beccah Hendrickson (@Beccah6abc) March 20, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police Sergeant James O'Connor was shot and killed while serving an arrest warrant.His funeral was set for Friday at the Basilica of Saints Peter Paul, exactly one week after his killing.The funeral was postponed due to restrictions on large crowds in response to the coronavirus pandemic.However, the Philadelphia Police Department led a vehicle procession Friday through Sgt. O'Connor's neighborhood Friday morning.The procession began at the Philadelphia Mills Mall.Chopper 6 was over the procession.The 46-year-old SWAT corporal's life was cut short serving a murder warrant on the 1600 block of Bridge Street. Inside the second-floor apartment were four men, including the subject of the warrant, Hassan Elliot, and Kaleif Sears, who was wanted in the same murder from 2019 Elliott and Sears are being charged with murder and held without bail.