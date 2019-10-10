Philadelphia police turn on 'Good Night Lights' at Shriners Hospitals for Children

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- What a special event it was outside of Shriners Hospitals for Children in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night.The Philadelphia Police Department and the FOP turned on what they called "Good Night Lights for the young patients inside."Good Night Lights" is part of a nationwide effort to brighten the future of injured and ill children in hospitals throughout the country.Action News photojournalist, Mike Niklauski documented the heartwarming experience.