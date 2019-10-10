Philadelphia police turn on 'Good Night Lights' at Shriners Hospitals for Children

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a special sight outside of Shriners Hospitals for Children in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night.The Philadelphia Police Department and the Fraternal Order of Police parked their vehicles outside the hospital and turned on their lights for the young patients inside to see as part of the "Good Night Lights" program.The Philadelphia Police helicopter Tac Air also flew by shining its light.The children were given flashlights to wave back at the officers from their windows."It was really cool. It was cool they brought the helicopter in," patient Timothy Lewis said."Good Night Lights" is part of a nationwide effort to brighten the future of injured and ill children in hospitals throughout the country."Obviously, they are here for very serious reasons, and to be able to bring a smile to children, especially when a child is in the hospital receiving care, it's the greatest feeling in the world," Father Steven Wetzel, FOP Pastoral Care Specialist, said.Action News photojournalist Mike Niklauski documented the heartwarming experience in the video above.