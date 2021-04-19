Philadelphia prepares for Chauvin verdict with troops, mental health resources

Philadelphia's local leaders said they are expecting peaceful protests but will be bracing for potential looting and rioting following a verdict in the case.
Governor Tom Wolf declared a disaster emergency and deployed 1,000 Pennsylvania National Guards members this weekend at the request of Mayor Jim Kenney.
SEE ALSO: Philadelphia businesses preparing for social unrest ahead of Chauvin verdict
Last summer the city saw peaceful protests, but also experienced looting and rioting in response to the video of Floyd's death in police custody. The city saw unrest again when Walter Wallace Jr. was fatally shot by police in West Philadelphia.
This mobilization of troops on standby is drawing some mixed reaction.
SEE ALSO: Philadelphia business owners cleaning up after nights of looting in Port Richmond
State Representative Chris Rabb of Northwest Philadelphia says an organized plan for a communal peaceful protest would be better suited.
"People will be coming out into the streets if there is a miscarriage of justice. And the response to that is not militarization. The response to that is not more police because that's part of the problem," said Rep. Rabb. "I'm essentially talking about rallies where there is food and music, and there's the ability to have people share what they are feeling."
As Philadelphia police and guard members remain on standby, so do members of the Black clergy.
"We're on alert to be prepared for when the verdict comes down. We want every pastor and preacher associated with Black Clergy to be available to be dispatched in neighborhoods," said Rev. Robert Collier, president of the Black Clergy of Philadelphia.
Reverend Collier said he understands the need for military presence if necessary.
"We don't want martial law, we don't need a military take over, but we to have to protect the property and lives of all of our citizens," said Rev. Collier.
"By the time we got the forces that we needed there, it was already too late. It is better to be prepared and not need it," added Collier speaking about the protests this summer.
Collier and other members of the Philadelphia Black Clergy will be hosting a day of prayer on Friday with worship in the streets starting at 11 a.m.
Some employees of shops along the 52nd Street corridor in West Philadelphia see the military stand-by as a protective force much-needed after their shops were looted twice.
"Before they even started deliberating, we boarded this store up. They boarded this store up the last two times. I hope it doesn't happen again," said Steve Hall who works at Q and S Beauty Supply.
Jafar Bhuiyan says troops and police didn't prevent his shop from being destroyed, and instead stood by.
"They looted everything. They looked around and they didn't do nothing," said Bhuiyan.
Aside from the National Guard presence, the Emergency Operations Center is fully staffed to receive calls. Mental health professionals are there to determine how to best respond in some cases.