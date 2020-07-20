Society

Philly Proud: Filmmaker documents COVID-19 pandemic, local graduation

By Heather Grubola
Colin Stewart, a Division I rower and recent film graduate from Drexel University, had the beginning of his adult life flipped upside down by COVID-19.

"I got a new camera which I spent my life savings on and I was really, really excited to go out there in the world and shoot some stuff but of course you can't go out in the world and shoot stuff," said Stewart.

He had an idea to make films. Films of the spaces and places people used to be before the virus.

"It was just empty streets the boardwalk, which early March, you know late March, is packed. it was completely deserted, it felt like a horror movie almost," he said.

He wanted to make that horror movie into something a little less scary.

After he caught wind of the Upper Township middle school not having video services for their graduation he thought he could help.

"I got a camera now, let's do it," he said.

So, he made the students a graduation video that they'll never forget.

"It was really touching you have all these kids just coming out of middle school and I remember being there and thinking this is really cool I get to experience this but they're not gonna feel the experience the same way I did," he said. "I told my professor when I get out there I want to do something that maybe affects people the same way this affected me for someone else to pass on that torch and if somebody for some reason or somehow this does that for someone than my job is done," he said.

"Philly Proud Of" is powered by NRG.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiacoronavirusfeel goodphilly proud
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Babysitter charged with murder in death of 2-year-old, police say
Man found dead may be linked to shooting at NJ judge's house
Union: 100+ Sanitation Workers Have COVID-19 As Trash Piles Up
St. Louis couple charged for pulling guns at protest
NJ to allow for all-remote learning; high risk-sports can resume
Gyms, fitness centers reopen in Philadelphia with mask requirement
AccuWeather: Heat Wave Continues, Slightly Less Humid Tuesday
Show More
Family keeps cyclist's memory alive by working to protect others
Excessive heat warning sees many in Philly trying to keep cool
Philly Teen Raises Awareness for Black Lives Matter Through Clothing Line
Gyms, fitness centers can reopen in Philadelphia
NY Giants, Jets to play games without fans 'until further notice'
More TOP STORIES News