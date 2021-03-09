Society

Philly residents, businesses welcome the warm weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After months of brutal cold, the warm temperatures have finally arrived for Philadelphians.

As the coronavirus continues to take its toll on restaurants a year after the lockdown first began, business owners, see the warm weather as a lifeline.

Residents see the temperatures as an excuse to get out of the house.

"It's fantastic," said Javier Perez of Callowhill. "Woke up feeling great, put on my tiny shorts, feeling good about it."

For restaurants within the City of Philadelphia, restrictions have been difficult for business owners. Unlike the suburbs, city restaurants can only operate at 25% capacity for indoor dining.

If they meet strict ventilation requirements, they can expand to 50%.

However, many restaurant owners say it's too expensive or too impossible to meet, so they're waiting until spring.

With warm weather ahead, many see it as an excuse to try and get back to normal.

"Probably going to skate. We're going to get breakfast now," said Joe McKnight.
