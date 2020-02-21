Philadelphia's street sweeping program may mean moving your car

Now, part of the pilot program includes a new rollout of alternate-side parking rules so street sweepers can make their way through to clean.
In April 2019, the Streets Department utilized a skinnier street sweeper and employees armed with leaf blowers to compile and vacuum up litter.
The pilot program targeted six residential areas:
- West Philadelphia - Parkside Ave. to Lancaster Ave., from 52nd St. to Girard Ave.
- Southwest - Woodland Ave. to Kingsessing Ave., from 49th St. to Cemetery Ave.
- Kensington - 2nd St. to Aramingo Ave., from Tioga St. to Lehigh Ave.
- Strawberry Mansion - Sedgley St. to Lehigh Ave., from 29th St. to 33rd St.
- Logan - Godfrey Ave. to Roosevelt Blvd., from Broad. St to 5th St.
- South Philadelphia - McKean St. to Oregon Ave., from 4th St. to 8th St.
A newly released Streets Department report shows that 96% of the residents who lived in the pilot areas would suggest expanding that program.
Now comes the next step which will affect some drivers in Philadelphia. The roll-out of a traditional street sweeping program, with alternate-side parking rules enforced.
"It's for the greater good of all, I don't know exactly where the streets are yet, but I'd you don't move your car you'll be towed," said Mayor Kenney. "If they can move their cars in Manhattan once a week, it's harder to park your car in Manhattan than it is in Philly."
Sharmen Clark of South Philadelphia says lack of parking can be a pain, "It causes me to park five blocks away every night."
But cleaner streets is worth moving the car, "Maybe my walk wouldn't be so bad if I didn't have to step over so much trash," she says.
Others say congestion may make the street sweeping roll out difficult.
"That may junk up parking a little bit because some of the streets they park in the middle of the street also, so I could go either way," says Etienne Cicilia of South Philadelphia.
Details about the exact neighborhoods which will be enrolled in the street sweeping alternate-side parking program to come April 2020.