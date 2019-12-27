Society

Philly street renamed for Reverend Alyn E. Waller

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A longtime faith and civic leader in Philadelphia has been honored with a street in his name.

The 200 block of West Coulter Street has been renamed Reverend Alyn E. Waller Way.

It is the home to the original Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church.

Reverend Waller has led the congregation for 25 years.

He calls the renaming a humbling honor.

Councilwoman Cindy Bass introduced the measure to honor Waller's work with abuse victims and his promotion of healthy living.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiachurchstreet renaming
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver killed in fiery collision in Roxborough
Walgreens loss prevention officer injured in knife attack
Crane topples onto house in Mercer County
Wawa hit with multiple lawsuits after massive data breach
ESPN reporter diagnosed with HLH before he died
Mystery Grinch gives NJ family 'violation' for Christmas light display
McDonald's workers help save woman who feared for her life
Show More
AccuWeather: Stuck In The Clouds
Upper Dublin native killed in skiing accident at Pa. resort
Watch goats eat your Christmas tree
Pa. dioceses offer $84M to 564 clergy abuse victims
81-year-old man, daughter killed in Berks County crash
More TOP STORIES News