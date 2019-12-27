Philly street renamed for Reverend Alyn E. Waller

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A longtime faith and civic leader in Philadelphia has been honored with a street in his name.The 200 block of West Coulter Street has been renamed Reverend Alyn E. Waller Way.It is the home to the original Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church.Reverend Waller has led the congregation for 25 years.He calls the renaming a humbling honor.Councilwoman Cindy Bass introduced the measure to honor Waller's work with abuse victims and his promotion of healthy living.