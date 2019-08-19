Society

Phila. International Airport honors Tuskegee Airmen to celebrate National Aviation Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- August 19th is National Aviation Day and Philadelphia International Airport celebrated by honoring a national treasure which played a profound role in this country's history.

Dr. Eugene Richardson and the famed Tuskegee Airmen were recognized at Philadelphia International Airport.

Richardson is an original member of the Tuskegee Airmen, the all black military pilots who fought in World War II.

The group was responsible for taking down 112 enemy aircraft. Their impeccable service also led to new policy on race in the military.

Our performance during thre service led President Harry Truman to end segregation in military. President Truman saw how well people of color performed. He saw it was stupid to have segregation," said Richardson.

Awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor, Richardson - who lives in Philadelphia - will be 94 next month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphilly newsmilitaryphiladelphia international airportworld war ii
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Heat, humidity, and storms next two days
DA speaks on charges in connection to Philadelphia shootout
2 arrested after police chase stolen U-Haul in Delaware
Bucks County swim club temporarily closed after storm injures 9
William Tennent High School closed for structural repairs
NYPD commissioner fires officer in Eric Garner's death
Flight instructor, former military pilot identified as Delaware plane crash victims
Show More
Beating the heat on an brutally hot day
Suspicious device thrown at Tacony home sparks fire, officials say
4 in custody after car flips during police chase in Delaware
Police: Burglars break into pawn shop through construction site next door
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is married!
More TOP STORIES News