Photographer seeks couple in proposal photo taken in Yosemite

Photographer seeks couple in proposal photo taken in Yosemite. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on October 20, 2018.

A Michigan photographer captured a magical moment, completely by accident.

Matthew Dipple says he snapped the picture by chance while at Yosemite National Park earlier this month.

Dipple says he just started taking pictures when he saw the proposal unfolding before his eyes.

After, he tried to find the couple, but to no avail.

Now, he's turned to social media in hopes of finding them and sharing this magical moment with the couple.

