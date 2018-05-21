ROYAL WEDDING

Royal wedding 2018: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and more featured in new official photos

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">This official wedding photo shows the bridesmaids, including Princess Charlotte, bottom second from left, and the page boys, including Prince George, to the bride's right. (Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via AP)</span></div>
Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, shared new official wedding photos on Monday that included their families as well as the bridesmaids and page boys.

On Saturday, the archbishop of Canterbury declared Prince Harry and Meghan Markle husband and wife.

Justin Welby, the head of the Church of England, made the proclamation after the couple promised to love and cherish one another "till death us do part" and exchanged rings.

The British-American pair is now officially known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the duchess will take her place among senior members of the royal family.

See the new photos, along with other photos from the big day, in the gallery above.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyroyal familyroyalsRoyal WeddingMeghan Markleprince harryu.s. & worldeurope
ROYAL WEDDING
Meghan Markle gets coat of arms approved by the queen
Diana's view: Story behind the iconic royal wedding photo
Harry, Meghan attend first official event after wedding
Royal wedding star Bishop Michael Curry speaks to GMA
Prince Harry's exes spotted at Royal Wedding
More Royal Wedding
SOCIETY
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
Serena Williams to speak at Pa. Conference for Women
Homeless Texas A&M grad lands job after handing out resumes on street
3 women in Broomall celebrate 315 years of life
More Society
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News