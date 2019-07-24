Society

Photoshopped images show what babies would look like with a full set of teeth

Have you ever wondered what newborns look like with teeth?

Social media is having a field day with viral photoshopped pictures of new babies with a full set of grown-up teeth.

Amy Haehl of Coffee Creek Studio is the mastermind behind the pictures.

She says she loves to make people laugh and smile.

On top of being a photographer, she is a nurse and believes laughter is the best medicine.

She wanted some to look super natural, and others to look super hysterical.
