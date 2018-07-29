U.S. & WORLD

Piano playing pizza deliveryman goes viral after showing off amazing talent

Piano playing pizza deliveryman goes viral after showing off amazing talent.

Eighteen-year-old Bryce Dudal is a pizza deliveryman in Michigan.

Julie Varchetti says her husband had ordered pizza, and Bryce was the deliveryman to show up.

When Bryce arrived, he made a comment about the piano just inside the foyer.

Varchetti's husband invited him to play, and then recorded his amazing talents.

Julie then posted the video on Facebook, where it was shared over and over again, and has since become viral.

