Society

Pilot trainee lands plane after instructor passes out

PERTH, Australia (WPVI) -- A pilot-in-training is being hailed as a hero for landing a plane after his instructor passed out.

It happened in Perth, Australia.

Trainee Max Sylvester was in the middle of his third lesson when his instructor suffered a seizure.

Sylvester was able to land the plane with help from Air Traffic Control.

He had never even attempted to land a plane prior to that.

The instructor was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyairplane
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arrest made in woman's 1991 murder; body found in Delco
Woman shoots neighbor, then herself at veterans apartment community
Fmr. Phillies minor league player dies after skateboard accident
At least 25 confirmed dead in boat fire in California
Widespread destruction in Bahamas storm zone after Dorian: VIDEO
Odessa gunman bought weapon through private sale: Sources
Walmart to stop selling handgun ammunition
Show More
'Total devastation': Hurricane Dorian slams parts of the Bahamas
Grand Bahama waterlogged in Hurricane Dorian before and after photos
Delco teen in medically-induced coma for disease possibly linked to vaping
Police: Man stabs girlfriend to death in Port Richmond
AccuWeather: One hot, humid day on the way
More TOP STORIES News