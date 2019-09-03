Pilot trainee lands plane after instructor passes out

PERTH, Australia (WPVI) -- A pilot-in-training is being hailed as a hero for landing a plane after his instructor passed out.It happened in Perth, Australia.Trainee Max Sylvester was in the middle of his third lesson when his instructor suffered a seizure.Sylvester was able to land the plane with help from Air Traffic Control.He had never even attempted to land a plane prior to that.The instructor was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.