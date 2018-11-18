U.S. & WORLD

'Pink Legacy' diamond sells for $50 million at auction

Gray Hall reports during Action News at 10 a.m. on November 18, 2018.

A diamond is making history in Switzerland.

The particular diamond is known as the "Pink Legacy."

It just set a new record for the highest price paid per carat for a pink diamond at auction.

It sold for a whopping $50 million.

The nearly 19-carat diamond is classified as a "fancy vivid" diamond, because of its color intensity.

Such diamonds are larger than ten-carats and are very rare.

