Pittsburgh votes to strengthen protections for pregnant workers

Pittsburgh votes to strengthen protections for pregnant workers. Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on March 13, 2019.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh city leaders have voted to make pregnancy a protected class in the city's anti-discrimination code.

Councilwoman Erika Strassburger, who introduced the bill in February, says the passage of the legislation Tuesday has the city "leading the way nationwide." The Post-Gazette reports Pittsburgh's anti-discrimination code, which will now include 14 protected classes, applies to employers in city limits that have at least five employees.

Rights will now also extend to the partners of pregnant workers, regardless of gender or marital status.

