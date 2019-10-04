Society

Pizza ordering mistake turns into international trend

A cheesy mistake has turned into an international trend.

It happened earlier this week when a fire company in Alberta, Canada wanted to order from their local Alimo's pizza.

When they googled the phone number, they accidentally ordered from a place with the same name in Texas.

The mistake wasn't realized until after the 18-pizza order was placed.

The firefighters in Canada donated those pizzas to fire houses near the Texas pizza joint.

Now the firefighters in Texas are paying it forward using #randomactsofpizza.
