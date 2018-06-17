California voters may get a chance to weigh in on Daylight Saving Time.The state Senate Thursday passed a bill asking voters to repeal the current system and give lawmakers the power to adjust the time with a two-thirds vote.Supporters say daylight saving is outdated. Opponents call the effort an expensive waste of taxpayer money.The bill now goes to Governor Brown.If Governor Jerry Brown signs it, according to a Senate analysis, the bill "directs the Secretary of State to place an initiative on the ballot to allow voters to decide whether to authorize the Legislature, by a two thirds vote of the members, to make changes to the state's observance of daylight saving time consistent with, and to the extent authorized by, Federal law."------