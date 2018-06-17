SOCIETY

Plan to end Daylight Saving Time moves forward in California

EMBED </>More Videos

California voters may get a chance to weigh in on Daylight Saving Time. (Shutterstock)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (WPVI) --
California voters may get a chance to weigh in on Daylight Saving Time.

The state Senate Thursday passed a bill asking voters to repeal the current system and give lawmakers the power to adjust the time with a two-thirds vote.

Supporters say daylight saving is outdated. Opponents call the effort an expensive waste of taxpayer money.

The bill now goes to Governor Brown.
If Governor Jerry Brown signs it, according to a Senate analysis, the bill "directs the Secretary of State to place an initiative on the ballot to allow voters to decide whether to authorize the Legislature, by a two thirds vote of the members, to make changes to the state's observance of daylight saving time consistent with, and to the extent authorized by, Federal law."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydaylight saving timebillscalifornia legislationvotingjerry brown
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
California closer to ditching daylight saving time
SOCIETY
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
Serena Williams to speak at Pa. Conference for Women
Homeless Texas A&M grad lands job after handing out resumes on street
3 women in Broomall celebrate 315 years of life
Confederate statue on UNC campus toppled by protesters
More Society
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Show More
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
More News