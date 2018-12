EMBED >More News Videos Washington to pay respects, bid farewell to George H.W. Bush. Natalie Brunell reports during Action News at Noon on December 3, 2018.

A military aircraft carrying the remains of former President George H.W. Bush arrived at Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington, D.C., just before 3:30 p.m. Monday as the nation's capital prepares to honor the 41st president.A formation of Navy sailors and Air Force personnel stood at attention as the plane touched down. The sailors assembled were from the USS George H. W. Bush, the Navy's newest aircraft carrier. A group of about 100 civilian dignitaries and well-wishers also were on hand. Bush will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol rotunda for a ceremony and public visitation from Monday through Wednesday. An invitation-only funeral service will follow at Washington National Cathedral before his casket returns to Houston for burial.President Donald Trump, who will attend the funeral service in Washington, has ordered the federal government closed Wednesday for a national day of mourning. George H.W. Bush died Friday in Houston at age 94------