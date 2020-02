Constitution Health Plaza cancels plans for safe injection site in South Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Plans to open the country's first safe injection site in Philadelphia have been halted.The controversial injection site run by non-profit Safehouse was scheduled to open next week at Constitution Health Plaza on Broad Street.But a spokesperson with the Constitution Health Plaza says they are canceling the plans to locate a supervised injection site there.On Wednesday, the announcement of the plans were met with controversy by local leaders and the community."We had no advance notice from the administration or the organization. My concern with this is that we are acting in haste and we will repent in leisure," said Councilwoman Katherine Gilmore Richardson.U.S. Attorney William McSwain filed a court notice that he will appeal a judge's ruling this week that found the plan legal. McSwain has also asked U.S. District Judge Gerald McHugh to stay his decision while the appeal unfolds.Under the Safehouse plan, people could bring drugs to the clinic-like setting, use them in a partitioned bay and get medical help if they overdose. They would also have access to counseling, treatment and other health services.Safehouse organizers said that about one person dies of an overdose each week in south Philadelphia.Residents of the area expressed outrage on Wednesday as members of Safehouse made their presentation, saying "we were ambushed" and expressing displeasure and concern over the choice of location for the proposed facility.Safehouse organizers told Action News that the site was chosen in South Philadelphia because the zip code has the third-highest overdose rate in the city. New data obtained by Action News show South Philadelphia is actually tied for 6th. In 2018, Action News traveled to Canada where safe injection sites are already up and running. Our visit came with mixed reactions."I support recovery. I have methadone clinics in my district and I look forward to helping people off narcotics. I do not believe in shooting galleries," said Councilmember Curtis Jones.Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw provided few details on how police would enforce the site. But users will be provided access, and free from interference."Our role is to ensure the safety of all of those involved, including those in the neighborhood as well," said Outlaw.