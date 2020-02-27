Constitution Health Plaza cancels plans for safe injection site in South Philly

The controversial injection site run by non-profit Safehouse was scheduled to open next week at Constitution Health Plaza on Broad Street.
But a spokesperson with the Constitution Health Plaza says they are canceling the plans to locate a supervised injection site there.
Anthony Campisi, a spokesman for Constitution Health Plaza released this statement to Action News:
"We have made the decision to cancel plans to locate a supervised injection site at Constitution Health Plaza.
The opioid crisis continues to devastate our nation, our city and the South Philadelphia neighborhood we call home.
We made the original decision to provide space to Safehouse to play a positive role in providing an innovative way to bring needed services to those suffering from addiction. As one of the largest institutions in our community, we felt we had a responsibility to do something to save lives.
Our vision for Constitution Health Plaza has always been to serve as a gateway to South Philadelphia, providing premier health care services to our community. Our relationship with our tenants and neighborhood is the key to achieving that goal.
We believe in the good intentions of all involved - on both sides of this issue - and want to thank you for your honest communications with us over the past few days.
We want you to know that we have listened. We apologize. And we want to ensure open lines of communication moving forward.
We want to thank Mayor Kenney and Safehouse for their work in seeking to find new ways to tackle the opioid epidemic."
On Wednesday, the announcement of the plans were met with controversy by local leaders and the community.
"We had no advance notice from the administration or the organization. My concern with this is that we are acting in haste and we will repent in leisure," said Councilwoman Katherine Gilmore Richardson.
U.S. Attorney William McSwain filed a court notice that he will appeal a judge's ruling this week that found the plan legal. McSwain has also asked U.S. District Judge Gerald McHugh to stay his decision while the appeal unfolds.
Under the Safehouse plan, people could bring drugs to the clinic-like setting, use them in a partitioned bay and get medical help if they overdose. They would also have access to counseling, treatment and other health services.
Safehouse organizers said that about one person dies of an overdose each week in south Philadelphia.
Residents of the area expressed outrage on Wednesday as members of Safehouse made their presentation, saying "we were ambushed" and expressing displeasure and concern over the choice of location for the proposed facility.
Safehouse organizers told Action News that the site was chosen in South Philadelphia because the zip code has the third-highest overdose rate in the city. New data obtained by Action News show South Philadelphia is actually tied for 6th.
We created this interactive map of Philadelphia that breaks down overdose deaths by zip code
In 2018, Action News traveled to Canada where safe injection sites are already up and running. Our visit came with mixed reactions.
"I support recovery. I have methadone clinics in my district and I look forward to helping people off narcotics. I do not believe in shooting galleries," said Councilmember Curtis Jones.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw provided few details on how police would enforce the site. But users will be provided access, and free from interference.
"Our role is to ensure the safety of all of those involved, including those in the neighborhood as well," said Outlaw.
Yun Choi contributed data analysis to this story.
This story will be updated.