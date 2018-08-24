SOCIETY

Police called on Illinois 8-year-old girl walking her dog alone

EMBED </>More Videos

She was just trying to walk the dog, but then a neighbor called police.

CHICAGO (WPVI) --
An Illinois mother says someone called the police after she let her 8-year-old daughter walk the family dog by herself.

Corey Widen said a neighbor apparently saw young Dorothy outside walking Marshmallow and told police a 5-year-old was outside alone.

Police arrived and realized there was no emergency, but Widen says the neighbor didn't stop there.

She said the same neighbor also dialed the Department of Children and Family Services.

"It's traumatizing for the kids, always, and there's no way to shield them from it," she said. "I do think that changes need to be made, because the call never should've gotten this far as it was. The initial call was for an unattended 5-year-old, and once they knew I didn't even have a 5-year-old, it should've stopped there. I don't think it ever should've made it past the hotline that a little girl walking her dog needs to be investigated."

Family services quickly closed the case without any issues, issuing the following statement to ABC News:

"We did what the people of Illinois ask us to do. We investigated, we found no wrongdoing on the part of the mother, and we closed the case last week."
Widen says walking the dog is her daughter's only chore, and she will keep letting her do it.

"Every 8-year-old is different, every neighborhood is different, every parent is different, so you can't make an overall judgment like that," she said. "We live in a beautiful neighborhood, we're very fortunate...It's safe, it's clean, it's beautiful."

Widen also home-schools Dorothy and feels it's important for her to learn to do things on her own.

"This was something we did to start giving her more independence, because I didn't feel that she had enough," she said. "So I wanted to make that step of her being away from me a little bit more."

She hopes people learn from her experience.

"Don't judge a book by its cover," she said. "You don't know every situation. You don't know every child, and when you do things like this, you overwhelm an already overwhelmed system with nuisance calls like this. And kids and families who really need help don't get it."

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydogpetchildrenu.s. & world911 call
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
Serena Williams to speak at Pa. Conference for Women
Homeless Texas A&M grad lands job after handing out resumes on street
More Society
Top Stories
Former Playboy model strangled in Ardmore apartment
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
Firefighters battle fire at IKEA Conshohocken
No charges in crash that killed boy in South Philadelphia, DA says
Child punished for calling teacher 'ma'am'
Eagles back home after being stuck in Cleveland
Campbell's Soup employee charged with luring
More than 500 sickened from parasite linked to McDonald's salads
Show More
Kidnapping victim's remains found after 12 years
How safe is the water at Philadelphia's splash parks?
Hospital security guard charged with having sex with corpse
8 bodies discovered in grisly slayings in Cancun, Mexico
AccuWeather: Sunny, Beautiful Again Today
More News