Police: Missing 15-year-old from Clementon safely located

Police in Clementon, New Jersey are seeking the public's help in locating a missing juvenile.

CLEMENTON, N.J. (WPVI) --
UPDATE: Clementon police said missing juvenile Reyna Medina has been safely located.

Original post below:

Police in Clementon, New Jersey are seeking the public's help in locating a missing juvenile.

Fifteen-year-old Reyna Medina was last seen at her residence on the 200 block of Ohil Avenue in Clementon around 6 p.m. on Friday, March 30.

She reportedly left to visit an unknown friend and they were possibly headed to an unknown destination in Burlington County.

Medina is described as a hispanic female, approximately 5'4" and 162 pounds. She is believed to be wearing all black with white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clementon Police Department.

------
