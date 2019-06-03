Police officer helps student with tie on the way to graduation

KINGSLAND, Georgia (WPVI) -- A police officer in Georgia went viral after lending a helping hand to a teen.
Last month, Officer Flowers of the Kingsland Police Department was directing traffic when he noticed a teen who needed help with his tie.
The teen was getting ready to go to his high school graduation ceremony.
The officer stopped what he was doing and helped the young man with his tie then went back to directing traffic.
