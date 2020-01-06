Society

Police officers bring winter cheer to ill toddler who missed out on snow

FRESNO, Calif. -- Police in Arizona stepped up in a big way to bring some winter cheer to a sick toddler.

When they heard a family couldn't make it out to see a recent snowfall because of the girl's heart condition, they decided to bring five tons of snow to them!

Two-year-old Quinn Walker was born missing the left side of her heart. She had her first open-heart surgery at just six days old and is scheduled to have her third in April.

She spends a lot of time on Oxygen so a typical trip to the snow would've been tough.

Quinn's mom posted her disappointment on Facebook and a local police department knew they wanted to bring the snow to her and give her a great day.
