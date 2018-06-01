Thirty seven years ago they started together as sworn officers. On Friday, on the same day, Corporals Ken Cook and Bill Carroll are officially retiring from the Upper Dublin Township Police Department.Cook explains, "We said we walked in together. We're going to walk out together, and that's what we've done."First responders from Upper Dublin and surrounding communities joined township employees and family to say congratulations on their last ride in.Corporal Carroll added, "It's wonderful, it's wonderful."Cook grew up in Bucks County, Carroll in Upper Dublin. They began together in February 1981."We first met when we had to come in on our first day - eight strangers pretty much," Cook said.Over the years, they performed all different functions from detectives to SWAT. They also became best friends.In 2016, Corporal Carroll suffered a traumatic brain injury while working a side job. The families remain close, proud of what the men have accomplished.Wife Michelle Cook summed it up, telling us, "Lot of years - lots of good memories, sad memories, crazy memories. Raised three kids with him, who are very proud of their dad."Chief Lee Benson says it's hard to see them go. "We're sending almost 75 years of police experience out the door today so again it's bittersweet."Congratulations to the best of colleagues and the best of friends.-----