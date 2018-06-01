SOCIETY

Upper Dublin police officers, sworn in together 37 years ago, retire on same day

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Katherine Scott on Action News at 5 p.m. on June 1, 2018. (WPVI)

By
UPPER DUBLIN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Thirty seven years ago they started together as sworn officers. On Friday, on the same day, Corporals Ken Cook and Bill Carroll are officially retiring from the Upper Dublin Township Police Department.

Cook explains, "We said we walked in together. We're going to walk out together, and that's what we've done."

First responders from Upper Dublin and surrounding communities joined township employees and family to say congratulations on their last ride in.

Corporal Carroll added, "It's wonderful, it's wonderful."

Cook grew up in Bucks County, Carroll in Upper Dublin. They began together in February 1981.

"We first met when we had to come in on our first day - eight strangers pretty much," Cook said.

Over the years, they performed all different functions from detectives to SWAT. They also became best friends.

In 2016, Corporal Carroll suffered a traumatic brain injury while working a side job. The families remain close, proud of what the men have accomplished.

Wife Michelle Cook summed it up, telling us, "Lot of years - lots of good memories, sad memories, crazy memories. Raised three kids with him, who are very proud of their dad."

Chief Lee Benson says it's hard to see them go. "We're sending almost 75 years of police experience out the door today so again it's bittersweet."

Congratulations to the best of colleagues and the best of friends.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypoliceretirementpennsylvania newsUpper Dublin Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
Serena Williams to speak at Pa. Conference for Women
Homeless Texas A&M grad lands job after handing out resumes on street
3 women in Broomall celebrate 315 years of life
More Society
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News