SOCIETY

Police officials give away food ahead of the storm in Hunting Park

EMBED </>More Videos

Police officials give away food ahead of the storm in Hunting Park. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on January 20, 2019.

HUNTING PARK (WPVI) --
Police officials gave away free food in Philadelphia to those who needed it ahead of the storm.

The Police Clergy Organization helped unload an 18-wheeler filled with food and drinks at the 39th police district in Hunting Park.

TSA workers from Philadelphia International Airport, who are not working because of the government shutdown, were also encouraged to come and grab some supplies for themselves and their families.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyphilly newsfood
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Miss Delaware dedicated to teaching children about the environment
A scaled-down, but still angry, Women's March returns
Texas police officers save woman from burning car
Mourners pay respect at veteran's funeral in South Jersey
More Society
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Brief Snow Followed By Heavy Rain
Fire forces evacuation of apartment building in Northern Liberties
Shooting suspect barricaded in Brooklawn motel
Mother arrested in death of infant in Lumberton
Elderly woman killed in house fire in Chestnut Hill
Folks cope with cold and rainy weather in Phoenixville
PennDOT crews get roads ready for rain and ice
Police search for person of interest in Camden deadly shooting
Show More
Driver crashes car into laundromat in Glenside
2 injured in head-on crash in Newark
Man shot and killed following fight outside club in Kensington
Man dies after being stabbed by roommate in West Oak Lane
Trump offers a 'Dreamers' deal for border-money proposal
More News