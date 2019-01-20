Police officials give away food ahead of the storm in Hunting Park

HUNTING PARK (WPVI) --Police officials gave away free food in Philadelphia to those who needed it ahead of the storm.
The Police Clergy Organization helped unload an 18-wheeler filled with food and drinks at the 39th police district in Hunting Park.
TSA workers from Philadelphia International Airport, who are not working because of the government shutdown, were also encouraged to come and grab some supplies for themselves and their families.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps