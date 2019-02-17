Police rescue woman from Florida home that caught fire

A group of first responders were determined to save a woman's life, and it was all caught on camera.
Police had to break through plywood so firefighters could get the woman out of a Florida home that was on fire.
Wood covered the windows because the house was vacant.
The woman is believed to be homeless.
Police say she suffered smoke inhalation, but is otherwise okay.
